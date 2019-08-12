Brokerages Anticipate United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) to Announce -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for United States Steel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.08. United States Steel reported earnings per share of $1.79 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 103.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United States Steel will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $1.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for United States Steel.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. United States Steel had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Group upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.64 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 0.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 125,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 2.5% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 5.1% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 7.1% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 15,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 9.1% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. 63.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE X traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.71. 10,265,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,763,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.31. United States Steel has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $31.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.73%.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

