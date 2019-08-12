Brokerages Anticipate Sesen Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SESN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Analysts predict that Sesen Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SESN) will announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sesen Bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.07). Sesen Bio reported earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Sesen Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.32). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.41). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sesen Bio.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08).

SESN has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Sesen Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Laidlaw downgraded shares of Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.50.

NASDAQ SESN traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $1.18. The company had a trading volume of 710,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,834. The stock has a market cap of $91.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.29. Sesen Bio has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $2.60.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SESN. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,099,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 269,863 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. 24.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sesen Bio

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

