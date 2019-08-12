Brokerages Anticipate Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Mesoblast’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Mesoblast reported earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesoblast will report full-year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.82). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.85). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mesoblast.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 million. Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 17.13% and a negative net margin of 546.34%.

MESO has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Mesoblast in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital set a $6.00 price target on Mesoblast and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. ValuEngine raised Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.13.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mesoblast stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) by 590.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,010 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.11% of Mesoblast worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MESO stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $5.12. 77,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,940. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $480.27 million, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.84. Mesoblast has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $8.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.19.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

