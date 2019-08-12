Brokerages Anticipate ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Analysts predict that ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) will report $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for ANGI Homeservices’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.09. ANGI Homeservices posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ANGI Homeservices will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.21. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.37. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ANGI Homeservices.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $343.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.19 million. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 6.42%. ANGI Homeservices’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wedbush lowered ANGI Homeservices from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.08.

NASDAQ ANGI traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.90. The stock had a trading volume of 6,491,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,721. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 59.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.94. ANGI Homeservices has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $23.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In other ANGI Homeservices news, CEO William B. Ridenour sold 10,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total value of $139,674.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 795,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $10,996,233.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,100,689 shares of company stock worth $15,311,328. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANGI. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in ANGI Homeservices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $585,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,980,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,879 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 336,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,414,000 after acquiring an additional 11,785 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 140.9% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 221,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 6,442 shares during the period. 14.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

