Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Rating Reiterated by Mizuho

Mizuho restated their buy rating on shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) in a research note released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $330.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $266.00 to $262.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadcom from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $279.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Broadcom from $370.00 to $324.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Cowen reissued a market perform rating and issued a $265.00 price target (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Broadcom to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $304.32.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $277.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,072,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.60. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $202.77 and a 12 month high of $323.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.88 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom will post 17.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Broadcom news, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 11,922 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total transaction of $3,321,230.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.16, for a total value of $5,843,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,388 shares of company stock worth $18,198,482. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.