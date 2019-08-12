Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. reduced its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.2% during the second quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 113,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares during the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.9% in the first quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 19,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 30.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 216,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,331,000 after acquiring an additional 50,798 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% in the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 50,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.7% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857 shares in the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.58. The stock had a trading volume of 6,563,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,226,683. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12-month low of $42.48 and a 12-month high of $63.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.88.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 47.63% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.34.

In related news, Director Robert J. Bertolini acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.72 per share, with a total value of $491,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at $509,673.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.29 per share, for a total transaction of $236,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,276,830. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

