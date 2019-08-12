Brambles (ASX:BXB) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Brambles Limited (ASX:BXB) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $12.98. Brambles shares last traded at $13.04, with a volume of 2,030,147 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.12, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of A$12.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion and a PE ratio of 33.11.

About Brambles (ASX:BXB)

Brambles Limited provides supply-chain logistics solutions based on the provision of reusable pallets, crates, and containers for shared use by various participants in the supply chain. The company operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India; and IFCO segments.

