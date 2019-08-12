Bovis Homes Group (LON:BVS) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bovis Homes Group plc (LON:BVS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1,050.00. Bovis Homes Group shares last traded at $1,032.00, with a volume of 233,393 shares changing hands.

BVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,230 ($16.07) price objective on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,140 ($14.90) price objective on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Bovis Homes Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bovis Homes Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,127.50 ($14.73).

Get Bovis Homes Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 5.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,048.02.

Bovis Homes Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to six-bed family homes. As of December 31, 2017, it had a consented land bank of 17,096 plots. The company was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Bovis Homes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bovis Homes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.