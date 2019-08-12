BoutsPro Market Capitalization Reaches $83,759.00 (BOUTS)

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded up 17.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Over the last week, BoutsPro has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar. BoutsPro has a total market cap of $83,759.00 and $39,360.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BoutsPro token can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00264069 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008737 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.94 or 0.01252417 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000664 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00020903 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00094020 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000423 BTC.

About BoutsPro

BoutsPro was first traded on March 10th, 2018. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 tokens. BoutsPro’s official website is www.bouts.pro . The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here

BoutsPro Token Trading

BoutsPro can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoutsPro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BoutsPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

