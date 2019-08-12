Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Given a $39.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) has been given a $39.00 price target by investment analysts at DA Davidson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.27% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on EPAY. TheStreet lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.56.
Shares of NASDAQ:EPAY traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.61. The stock had a trading volume of 186,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,041. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.31. Bottomline Technologies has a 1-year low of $39.49 and a 1-year high of $74.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.
In other Bottomline Technologies news, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 9,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total transaction of $428,958.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,114.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert A. Eberle sold 21,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $985,790.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 375,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,947,874.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,314 shares of company stock valued at $2,234,271 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.
Bottomline Technologies Company Profile
Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.
