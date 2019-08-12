Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Given a $39.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) has been given a $39.00 price target by investment analysts at DA Davidson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on EPAY. TheStreet lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPAY traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.61. The stock had a trading volume of 186,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,041. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.31. Bottomline Technologies has a 1-year low of $39.49 and a 1-year high of $74.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. Bottomline Technologies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $108.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Bottomline Technologies’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bottomline Technologies news, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 9,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total transaction of $428,958.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,114.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert A. Eberle sold 21,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $985,790.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 375,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,947,874.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,314 shares of company stock valued at $2,234,271 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

