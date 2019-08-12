Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) Short Interest Down 26.5% in July

Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,098,300 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the June 30th total of 1,494,500 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 434,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

NASDAQ BPFH traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.47. The company had a trading volume of 529,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,438. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Boston Private Financial has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $14.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.71 million, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.47.

Get Boston Private Financial alerts:

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $81.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Private Financial will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Boston Private Financial in the 1st quarter worth $110,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BPFH shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Private Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Private Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Private Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.