Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management trimmed its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 45.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,695 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 14,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 6,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, insider Horacio Rozanski sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $2,131,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laura S. Adams sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $51,191.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,788 shares of company stock worth $13,624,612 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BAH traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.58. 209,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,109. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.92. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.24 and a fifty-two week high of $72.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 59.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.70.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Read More: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.