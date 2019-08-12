bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) Insider Sells $117,828.50 in Stock

bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) insider Philip D. Gregory sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.03, for a total value of $117,828.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,850,139.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

BLUE traded down $6.58 on Monday, hitting $118.65. The company had a trading volume of 871,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,884. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.95. bluebird bio Inc has a 12-month low of $87.49 and a 12-month high of $176.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 8.02 and a quick ratio of 8.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 2.25.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($3.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.04) by ($0.51). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,158.04% and a negative return on equity of 35.90%. The company had revenue of $13.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.91) EPS. bluebird bio’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that bluebird bio Inc will post -13.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLUE. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 100.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 40.6% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 211.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLUE. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on bluebird bio to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. BidaskClub lowered bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on bluebird bio from $143.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.13.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

