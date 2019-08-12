Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:BUI)

Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst (NYSE:BUI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th.

BUI stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.87. 23,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,757. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.58. Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $24.04.

Get Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst alerts:

Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst Company Profile

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

Further Reading: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.