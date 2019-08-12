Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:BUI)

Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst (NYSE:BUI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th.
BUI stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.87. 23,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,757. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.58. Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $24.04.
Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst Company Profile
