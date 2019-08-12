BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Given a $16.00 Price Target by Oppenheimer Analysts

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) has been given a $16.00 target price by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.87% from the company’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.58 EPS.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine cut BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.30.
TCPC traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $13.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,928. The firm has a market cap of $792.81 million, a PE ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.70. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.15.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.85% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile
BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.
See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.