BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Given a $16.00 Price Target by Oppenheimer Analysts

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) has been given a $16.00 target price by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.87% from the company’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine cut BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

TCPC traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $13.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,928. The firm has a market cap of $792.81 million, a PE ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.70. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.15.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $48.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.17 million. Research analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

