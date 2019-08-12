Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (BBN) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 14th

Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th.

Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE BBN opened at $24.58 on Monday. Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $19.59 and a 1-year high of $24.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.74.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

