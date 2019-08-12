Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst (NYSE:BNY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst (NYSE:BNY) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th.

Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.

BNY stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,254. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.70. Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $14.41.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

