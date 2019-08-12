Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Inc (NYSE:MCA) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Inc (NYSE:MCA) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th.

Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:MCA traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.64. 400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,444. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.22. Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd has a one year low of $12.33 and a one year high of $14.60.

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

