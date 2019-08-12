Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MUE)

Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II (NYSE:MUE) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th.

Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of MUE stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $12.94. The company had a trading volume of 6,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,926. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.61. Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II has a twelve month low of $11.28 and a twelve month high of $12.90.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

