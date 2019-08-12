BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. (MNE) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 14th

BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. (NYSE:MNE) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th.

BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.5% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:MNE traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,627. BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $14.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.50.

BlackRock Muni New York Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

