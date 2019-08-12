BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.079 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th.

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.35. 3,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,913. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.16. BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $15.43.

In related news, major shareholder Citigroup Inc sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100,000.00, for a total transaction of $180,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

About BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

Recommended Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.