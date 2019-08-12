BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th.

BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years.

NYSE BTA traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $12.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,857. BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $13.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.61.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

