BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BYM) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BYM) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th.

BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $14.21. The company had a trading volume of 26,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,963. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.91. BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $14.27.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

