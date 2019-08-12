Blackrock Gold (CVE:BRC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.18

Blackrock Gold (CVE:BRC) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 519280 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 million and a PE ratio of -5.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.14.

Blackrock Gold Company Profile (CVE:BRC)

Blackrock Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties located in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is Silver Cloud that covers an area of approximately 4,537 hectares located within north-central Nevada.

