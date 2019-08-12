Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr (NYSE:BGY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr (NYSE:BGY) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th.

Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.0% per year over the last three years.

Get Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr alerts:

Shares of NYSE BGY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.44. The stock had a trading volume of 504 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,049. Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $5.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.53.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.