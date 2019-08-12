BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (BOE) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 14th

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of BOE stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $10.31. The company had a trading volume of 72,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,690. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a one year low of $9.09 and a one year high of $11.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.58.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

