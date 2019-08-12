BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:BHK traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $14.48. The company had a trading volume of 13,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,692. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $12.08 and a 1-year high of $14.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.11.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

