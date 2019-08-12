BLACKROCK 2022/COM (NYSE:BGIO) Plans Dividend of $0.05

BLACKROCK 2022/COM (NYSE:BGIO) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, August 30th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of BLACKROCK 2022/COM stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.49. The stock had a trading volume of 423 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,370. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.44. BLACKROCK 2022/COM has a 12 month low of $7.66 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Get BLACKROCK 2022/COM alerts:

BLACKROCK 2022/COM Company Profile

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC, BlackRock International Limited, and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests primarily in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month U.S.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for BLACKROCK 2022/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BLACKROCK 2022/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.