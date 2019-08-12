BLACKROCK 2022/COM (NYSE:BGIO) Plans Dividend of $0.05

BLACKROCK 2022/COM (NYSE:BGIO) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, August 30th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th.
Shares of BLACKROCK 2022/COM stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.49. The stock had a trading volume of 423 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,370. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.44. BLACKROCK 2022/COM has a 12 month low of $7.66 and a 12 month high of $10.00.
BLACKROCK 2022/COM Company Profile
