Billing Services Group (LON:BILL) Stock Price Down 9%

Billing Services Group Limited (LON:BILL) shares fell 9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.91 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.91 ($0.02), 2,880 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 58% from the average session volume of 6,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.10 ($0.03).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.20.

About Billing Services Group (LON:BILL)

Billing Services Group Limited provides financial clearinghouse services for merchants, online stores, and telecommunications companies. It offers Wi-Fi solutions, including user access solutions, Wi-Fi estate management, and roaming services to mobile carriers and network operators; and VoiceLog, which provides third party voice verification and call recording services primarily to the telecommunications, cable, and utilities industries.

