BidaskClub Downgrades Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp reissued an overweight rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down from $179.00) on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Baidu from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank cut Baidu from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Baidu in a report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Baidu currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $175.11.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $97.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Baidu has a 1-year low of $96.61 and a 1-year high of $234.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.94.

Baidu declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to purchase up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Baidu by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,784,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,602,096,000 after buying an additional 653,684 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Baidu by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,191,574 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $526,130,000 after buying an additional 107,716 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its position in shares of Baidu by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,131,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $367,555,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in shares of Baidu by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,116,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $513,768,000 after buying an additional 47,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tweedy Browne Co LLC grew its position in shares of Baidu by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 2,367,889 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $277,895,000 after buying an additional 930,874 shares during the last quarter. 59.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

