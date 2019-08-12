BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) Shares Acquired by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 3,720.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 573 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,166,822 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $416,464,000 after acquiring an additional 265,025 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 273.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,540,159 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $138,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,489 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,792,376 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $97,989,000 after acquiring an additional 34,717 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 349.8% in the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,276,459 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,633,000 after acquiring an additional 992,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,537,000. 3.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BHP traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $49.85. 100,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,790,482. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $80.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.82. BHP Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $43.19 and a twelve month high of $59.02.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BHP Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

