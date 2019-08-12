BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) to Issue $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th.

BGC Partners has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. BGC Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 40.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect BGC Partners to earn $0.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

BGC Partners stock opened at $5.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.39. BGC Partners has a 52-week low of $4.46 and a 52-week high of $12.65.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.65 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BGC Partners will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

BGCP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BGC Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.