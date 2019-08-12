Benz Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (BENZ)

Benz (CURRENCY:BENZ) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 12th. One Benz coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and STEX. Benz has a market capitalization of $354.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of Benz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Benz has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00265575 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008801 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.46 or 0.01261037 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00021232 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00094722 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Benz Profile

Benz’s total supply is 6,680,473 coins and its circulating supply is 5,958,969 coins. Benz’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID . The official website for Benz is eaglepay.io

Buying and Selling Benz

Benz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Benz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Benz using one of the exchanges listed above.

