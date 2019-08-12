Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) PT Set at $170.00 by Maxim Group

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) has been assigned a $170.00 target price by research analysts at Maxim Group in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BGNE. Macquarie began coverage on Beigene in a report on Friday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Beigene in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Beigene in a report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Beigene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.28.

Get Beigene alerts:

Shares of BGNE stock traded up $2.37 on Friday, reaching $135.35. The stock had a trading volume of 344,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,444. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 1.03. Beigene has a 1 year low of $105.19 and a 1 year high of $182.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a current ratio of 7.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.73.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.01) by $1.58. The company had revenue of $243.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.58 million. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 37.25% and a negative net margin of 153.32%. Beigene’s revenue for the quarter was up 360.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.92) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Beigene will post -12.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Howard Liang sold 23,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $3,020,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,814,930.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.12, for a total transaction of $39,036.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 271,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,343,324.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,889 shares of company stock worth $5,538,997 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Beigene during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Beigene by 301.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Beigene by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Beigene during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in Beigene during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000.

Beigene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

See Also: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Beigene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beigene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.