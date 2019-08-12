Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,775 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Becton Dickinson and comprises 2.7% of Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $6,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BDX. FMR LLC raised its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,835,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,453,934,000 after acquiring an additional 842,590 shares during the period. Ronna Sue Cohen raised its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 24,129.0% in the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 5,734,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710,365 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,418,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,103,526,000 after acquiring an additional 416,459 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP raised its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 3,771,159 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $941,772,000 after acquiring an additional 35,453 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,223,811 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $805,082,000 after acquiring an additional 23,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Shares of BDX stock traded down $4.70 on Monday, hitting $249.65. 341,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.09. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12 month low of $208.62 and a 12 month high of $265.87. The company has a market capitalization of $68.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $251.54.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.03. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.97%.

BDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $262.00 target price (down from $273.00) on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays raised Becton Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $272.00 to $270.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Becton Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.27.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.26, for a total value of $347,618.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.03, for a total value of $46,036.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,596,924.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,529 shares of company stock valued at $5,836,116. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.