Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.06 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) will post $2.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.08 billion and the lowest is $2.04 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply posted sales of $1.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will report full year sales of $7.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.11 billion to $7.20 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.32 billion to $7.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Beacon Roofing Supply.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BECN shares. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday. Raymond James set a $38.00 target price on Beacon Roofing Supply and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.93.

In related news, COO C Eric Swank sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $200,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,954.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard W. Frost acquired 11,754 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.17 per share, with a total value of $401,634.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,288.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000.

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.47. The stock had a trading volume of 908,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.75. Beacon Roofing Supply has a fifty-two week low of $24.97 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

Recommended Story: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.