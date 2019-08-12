BB&T (NYSE:BBT) Given a $51.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 target price on BB&T (NYSE:BBT) in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 price objective on BB&T and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on BB&T from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded BB&T from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BB&T from $51.50 to $50.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.86.

Shares of BBT stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,079,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,196,508. The company has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12. BB&T has a one year low of $40.68 and a one year high of $53.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. BB&T had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 23.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts expect that BB&T will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. BB&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In related news, insider David Hudson Weaver sold 21,705 shares of BB&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total transaction of $1,116,505.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Louis B. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of BB&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $120,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in BB&T in the first quarter worth $30,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in BB&T in the first quarter worth $32,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BB&T by 149.2% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in BB&T in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in BB&T in the first quarter worth $50,000. 68.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BB&T Company Profile

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

