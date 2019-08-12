BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) Stake Raised by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 189,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,970 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in BB&T were worth $9,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in BB&T by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 49,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 12,729 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in BB&T by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 29,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in BB&T by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,468,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,846,000 after purchasing an additional 292,660 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in BB&T by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in BB&T by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 78,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 16,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BBT shares. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 price target on BB&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BB&T from $51.50 to $50.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BB&T from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on BB&T from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised BB&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BB&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.04.

NYSE:BBT traded down $0.57 on Monday, hitting $46.78. 3,213,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,674,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. BB&T Co. has a 1 year low of $40.68 and a 1 year high of $53.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. BB&T had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that BB&T Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. BB&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

In other news, insider David Hudson Weaver sold 21,705 shares of BB&T stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total transaction of $1,116,505.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Louis B. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of BB&T stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $120,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About BB&T

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

