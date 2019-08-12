Bayer AG (FRA:BAYN) Receives €80.57 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Bayer AG (FRA:BAYN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €80.57 ($93.68).

BAYN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Independent Research set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. HSBC set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($77.91) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €61.00 ($70.93) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

FRA:BAYN traded down €0.88 ($1.02) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €63.75 ($74.13). 2,120,489 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €58.70. Bayer has a 12-month low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 12-month high of €123.82 ($143.98).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

