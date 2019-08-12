Barrington Research Lowers Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Price Target to $7.00

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Barrington Research from $15.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 154.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SUP. TheStreet lowered shares of Superior Industries International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Superior Industries International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Superior Industries International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Superior Industries International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.60.

Shares of SUP remained flat at $$2.75 during mid-day trading on Monday. 130,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,760. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Superior Industries International has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $22.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $72.83 million, a PE ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.96.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Superior Industries International had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $325.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Superior Industries International’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Superior Industries International will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard J. Giromini bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $87,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,725. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Superior Industries International by 135.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Superior Industries International during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Superior Industries International during the second quarter worth about $35,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Superior Industries International during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Superior Industries International by 20.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,858 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. 80.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America and Europe. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

