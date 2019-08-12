Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Short Interest Update

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,600 shares, a drop of 37.0% from the June 30th total of 88,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 304.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 49,366.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 393.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BBSI traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.78. Barrett Business Services has a 52 week low of $53.10 and a 52 week high of $91.92. The company has a market cap of $668.17 million, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 39.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Barrett Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is 20.08%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BBSI. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

