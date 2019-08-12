Barclays Begins Coverage on Airtel Africa (LON:AAF)

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) in a research note released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a GBX 85 ($1.11) target price on the stock.

Shares of AAF opened at GBX 67.45 ($0.88) on Thursday. Airtel Africa has a 12-month low of GBX 66 ($0.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 74.37 ($0.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.46.

In related news, insider Arthur Tao Yih Lang acquired 39,685,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £31,748,000 ($41,484,385.21).

About Airtel Africa

Airtel Africa Limited provides mobile telecommunication services to customers in Nigeria, East Africa, and rest of Africa. It offers services to approximately 99 million small, medium, and high-usage customers; mobile data services to 30 million customers; and mobile banking services. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

