Barclays Begins Coverage on Airtel Africa (LON:AAF)

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) in a research note released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a GBX 85 ($1.11) target price on the stock.

Shares of AAF opened at GBX 67.45 ($0.88) on Thursday. Airtel Africa has a 12-month low of GBX 66 ($0.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 74.37 ($0.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.46.

In related news, insider Arthur Tao Yih Lang acquired 39,685,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £31,748,000 ($41,484,385.21).

Airtel Africa Limited provides mobile telecommunication services to customers in Nigeria, East Africa, and rest of Africa. It offers services to approximately 99 million small, medium, and high-usage customers; mobile data services to 30 million customers; and mobile banking services. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

