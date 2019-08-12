Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Given a $31.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) received a $31.00 price objective from analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.24% from the company’s current price.

BAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.89.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.62. The stock had a trading volume of 53,005,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,531,256. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.54. Bank of America has a 52-week low of $22.66 and a 52-week high of $31.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $23.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $30.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 1.3% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 26,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 2.1% in the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its position in Bank of America by 9.7% in the second quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 4,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its position in Bank of America by 0.6% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 64,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 2.4% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 15,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

