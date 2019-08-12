AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) CEO Karen L. Zaderej Buys 75,000 Shares

AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) CEO Karen L. Zaderej bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 593,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,009,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of AXGN stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.60. 17,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,511. The company has a current ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 8.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $515.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.96 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.77. AxoGen, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $46.25.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $26.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.77 million. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 16.73% and a negative net margin of 26.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AxoGen, Inc will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXGN. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of AxoGen by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 120.0% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 86.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 82.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered AxoGen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on AxoGen from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair downgraded AxoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $30.00 price target on AxoGen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

