AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) CEO Karen L. Zaderej Buys 75,000 Shares

AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) CEO Karen L. Zaderej bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 593,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,009,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of AXGN stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.60. 17,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,511. The company has a current ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 8.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $515.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.96 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.77. AxoGen, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $46.25.
AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $26.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.77 million. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 16.73% and a negative net margin of 26.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AxoGen, Inc will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered AxoGen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on AxoGen from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair downgraded AxoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $30.00 price target on AxoGen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.
About AxoGen
AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.
