AVIVA PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Trading Down 1.1%

AVIVA PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:AVVIY)’s share price fell 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.17 and last traded at $9.17, 69,266 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 38% from the average session volume of 112,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Get AVIVA PLC/ADR alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $0.211 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. AVIVA PLC/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.01%.

AVIVA PLC/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AVVIY)

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for AVIVA PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVIVA PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.