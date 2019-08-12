Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Given “Hold” Rating at Noble Financial

Noble Financial reiterated their hold rating on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) in a research report released on Friday, TipRanks reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

ASM stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.69. 859,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,778. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $1.09.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and 4 leased mineral claims comprising Avino mine area property comprising 4 concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and 1 leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property comprises 9 exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprising 4 exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and 1 exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties comprising 3 leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

