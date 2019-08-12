Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) Position Lowered by Pegasus Partners Ltd.

Pegasus Partners Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,235 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 25.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,635,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,805,000 after acquiring an additional 333,924 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 81,204.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,048,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,542 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,014,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,608,000 after acquiring an additional 16,020 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,008,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 88.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 899,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,628,000 after acquiring an additional 423,328 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Lori J. Bondar sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.27, for a total transaction of $308,660.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,041 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,504.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 5,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total transaction of $588,963.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,674,411.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,252 shares of company stock worth $8,721,924 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AVY traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $112.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,822. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.65. Avery Dennison Corp has a 1-year low of $82.89 and a 1-year high of $120.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 52.67%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 38.28%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AVY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.06 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.13.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

