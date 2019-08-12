Avedro (NASDAQ:AVDR) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Leerink Swann

Avedro (NASDAQ:AVDR) was downgraded by equities researchers at Leerink Swann from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Avedro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avedro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avedro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Avedro stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,203. Avedro has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.49. The company has a market capitalization of $395.90 million and a P/E ratio of -1.21.

Avedro (NASDAQ:AVDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avedro will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Avedro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Avedro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $599,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Avedro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in Avedro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Avedro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $920,000. Institutional investors own 60.35% of the company’s stock.

Avedro

Avedro, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical device company, develops and commercializes products to treat ophthalmic disorders and conditions, primarily associated with corneal weakness. The company's Avedro Corneal Remodeling platform comprises KXL and Mosaic systems, which deliver ultraviolet A or UVA light, and a suite of single-use riboflavin drug formulations.

