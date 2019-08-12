AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Upgraded to Hold by Zelman & Associates

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zelman & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $213.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $194.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $198.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.00.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AVB stock traded down $0.85 on Monday, reaching $205.16. 321,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,400. AvalonBay Communities has a 12 month low of $167.01 and a 12 month high of $214.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($1.10). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 41.83%. The company had revenue of $577.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total value of $51,372.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Leo S. Horey III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,250 shares of company stock worth $1,513,723. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,019,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,215,513,000 after buying an additional 318,151 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,208,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $844,837,000 after buying an additional 445,179 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,762,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $755,312,000 after buying an additional 47,236 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,513,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,443,000 after buying an additional 95,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,297,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,297,000 after buying an additional 191,867 shares in the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.