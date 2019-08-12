Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Buy

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $100.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $52.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avalara from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. First Analysis started coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Avalara from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Avalara from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Avalara from $49.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Avalara has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.44.

AVLR opened at $89.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.12. Avalara has a 12-month low of $28.09 and a 12-month high of $94.31.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $91.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.63 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a negative return on equity of 36.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Avalara will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 12,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total transaction of $983,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 1,077 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $86,644.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,895,468 shares of company stock worth $620,089,920. 21.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Avalara by 65.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Avalara by 106.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,201,000 after buying an additional 87,217 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Avalara by 307.6% during the second quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 150,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,858,000 after buying an additional 113,492 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Avalara by 7.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Avalara during the second quarter worth $136,111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

